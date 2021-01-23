indaHash (IDH) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. indaHash has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $3,889.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, indaHash has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00075826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00697503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.98 or 0.04410338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018340 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash is a token. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.