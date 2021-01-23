Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

