Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

