Indorse Token (IND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $225,875.52 and $2.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00078033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.00632892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04296725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

