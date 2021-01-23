Indorse Token (IND) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $225,544.34 and approximately $599.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00075496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00722112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.02 or 0.04443872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017823 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.