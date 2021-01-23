Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.61 ($33.66).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

