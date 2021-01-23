InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.79. InfuSystem shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 268,895 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $359.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $155,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 55.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 490.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 387,752 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the third quarter worth $1,375,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the third quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $132,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

