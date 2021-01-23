Injective Protocol Trading Up 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00026401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $128.61 million and $31.52 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00076122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00280386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

