Ink (INK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,726.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $281,049.51 and $45,726.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00126331 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00077590 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00278540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00071883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00040827 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

