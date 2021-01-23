INLOCK Market Cap Tops $5.11 Million (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INLOCK coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $389.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00076894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.17 or 0.00647759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.39 or 0.04333644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017737 BTC.

INLOCK Coin Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,898,059 coins. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

INLOCK Coin Trading

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

