INMAX Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $25,280.10 and $2.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, INMAX has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.31 or 0.00617759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.34 or 0.04387571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017638 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX (INX) is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

