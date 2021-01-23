INMAX Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. INMAX has a total market cap of $25,324.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, INMAX has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00693968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00046115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.67 or 0.04340994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018087 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

