Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (BATS:DSOC) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (BATS:DSOC) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.52. 3,360 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.