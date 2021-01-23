INO COIN (INO) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $451,977.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $5.78 or 0.00017907 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00665133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.44 or 0.04346944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017793 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.