Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.15 Million

Analysts expect Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) to report $187.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.64 million. Inphi reported sales of $102.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $682.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.40 million to $683.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $801.09 million, with estimates ranging from $799.52 million to $804.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inphi.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million.

IPHI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $175.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 64.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.