Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,473,118 shares in the company, valued at C$13,848,171.92.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, Robert Wares bought 49,500 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,265.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.43. The company had a trading volume of 93,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,083. The firm has a market cap of C$75.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.53.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

