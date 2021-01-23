Insider Selling: Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) (CVE:DRV) Director Sells C$10,500.00 in Stock

Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) (CVE:DRV) Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,337,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,432.46.

Shares of DRV stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.06. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,872. Peruvian Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) Company Profile

Duran Ventures Inc engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interest in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

