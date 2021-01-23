Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CFO Sells 49,724 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08.

SLQT stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

