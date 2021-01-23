Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CFO Sells 49,724 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08.
SLQT stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.