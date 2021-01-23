Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.89 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $14,951.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.00649176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04263931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,320,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

