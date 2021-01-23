Insolar Hits One Day Volume of $608,639.00 (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Insolar has a market cap of $856,572.22 and approximately $608,639.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 229.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009467 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

