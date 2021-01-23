Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.33.

IFCZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $118.96.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

