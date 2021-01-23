Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

