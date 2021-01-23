Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

INTC stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. 85,729,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,375,320. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after acquiring an additional 832,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

