Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 3,510 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

