International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 108,574 Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 71,809 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC opened at $33.75 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

