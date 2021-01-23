International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $85,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $169.06 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.48 and its 200-day moving average is $166.46.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.