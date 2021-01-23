International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 336,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734,000. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF accounts for about 4.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

