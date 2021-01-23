International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 64.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 8.6% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $169.04 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

