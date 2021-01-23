International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

DocuSign stock opened at $255.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of -216.23 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

