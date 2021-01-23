International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 154.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

