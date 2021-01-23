International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $164.81 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $164.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.80.

