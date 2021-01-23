International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,868,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 79,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

