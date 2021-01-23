International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 88,872 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 104,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter.

GLTR stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.72.

