International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 178.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SUN stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

