International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

AMD stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

