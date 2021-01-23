International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

