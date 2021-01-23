International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $131.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

