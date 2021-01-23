International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of JHML opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

