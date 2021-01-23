International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 260.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $77.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.