International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,446,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,168,000 after acquiring an additional 915,721 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 291,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of C opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

