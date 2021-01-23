International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $362.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

