International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $15.03 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $208.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $209.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.69.

