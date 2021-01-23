International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $5.97 Million in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 152,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 5.12% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

