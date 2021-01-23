International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.