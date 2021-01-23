International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 154,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 63,255 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,197.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 135,563 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

