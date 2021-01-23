International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BIV stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.