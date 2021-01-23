International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,899 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $140.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.