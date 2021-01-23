International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,055 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after buying an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 664,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,325,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 657,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 385,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

