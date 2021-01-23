International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $206.14 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81. The company has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

