International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,304 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

